‘Tere Bin,’ receives Pemra warning, sparks uproar among audience

The Pakistani drama serial “Tere Bin” has gained immense popularity and become the most watched and talked-about drama currently. Despite numerous loopholes and flaws in the storyline, the drama has managed to garner significant praise and critical acclaim.

However, recent developments within the plot have sparked heated debates across social media and various media outlets. Unfortunately, the drama portrayed a forceful consummation of marriage, a scene that was despised by viewers of “Tere Bin.”

In response to severe backlash, the makers of “Tere Bin” were compelled to edit episode 47 in accordance with the wishes of their audience. Many members of the public voiced their concerns and called upon the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to take notice of such inappropriate content. Yesterday, Pemra responded by issuing a warning notice to the channel responsible for airing “Tere Bin.” The notice states, “Pemra’s notice on airing inappropriate content. Episode 47 of Geo Television’s drama ‘Tere Bin’ contained inappropriate content that deviates from several clauses of the 2015 law. Pemra cautions the channel to exercise caution in this regard.”

While a certain segment of the audience was already upset with the drama and its plot, they now find solace in the fact that Pemra has issued a warning to the makers. Many individuals believe that the episode should not have been aired in the first place. On the other hand, some fans have attempted to defend the episode by claiming that it does not contain any inappropriate content as mentioned by Pemra. Numerous social media users have expressed their belief that the drama has caused harm to their religious and cultural values.

The controversy surrounding “Tere Bin” has sparked a widespread discussion about the influence of television dramas on societal values. It highlights the need for responsible content creation and adherence to regulations set forth by regulatory authorities. As the drama continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how the makers of “Tere Bin” and the channel will respond to Pemra’s warning and the public’s concerns regarding the portrayal of sensitive topics in Pakistani dramas.