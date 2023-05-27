Elahi’s bail rejected over non-appearance, says written order

The Lahore anti-corruption court has issued a written order about rejection of the bail of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The judgment states that the law is clear on an interim bail, the law is equal for all citizens, and that the court rejects Elahi’s bail on grounds of non-appearance.

According to the written decision, the investigating officer said Parvez Elahi did not join the investigation.

During the last hearing, the PTI leader had sought one-day exemption from appearance on medical grounds, but the reports could not be verified at the official level.

Judge Ali Raza of the Anti-Corruption Court issued a two-page written decision.

Elahi has been booked in a case on various charges, including corruption in development projects.

On Friday, the Punjab police and a team of the anti-corruption department had raided the house of the former chief minister to arrest him and searched the house. However, Elahi was not present at home.