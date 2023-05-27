Ex-Sindh governor Imran Ismail quits PTI minutes after release from jail

In what he claimed could be his last political press conference, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail announced he was quitting the PTI, minutes after he was released from the jail after being declared innocent in a vandalism case.

More former PTI lawmakers abandoned the party as well. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, PP-219’s Dr Muhammad Akhtar Malik from Multan, PP-220’s Mian Tariq Abdullah from Multan along with others also announced dissociation from PTI.

“I enjoyed very good relations with PTI Chairman Imran Khan. I was among the four founding members of the party,” he said at the press conference in Karachi.

Earlier, the Karachi police declared the former governor innocent, citing a lack of evidence against the PTI leader.

The investigation officer said no evidence could be found against Imran Ismail, and submitted a report to the Karachi Anti-Terrorism Court.

The court accepted the police’s report and issued a release order for the PTI leader. The release order stated that if Imran Ismail was not involved in any other case, he should be released.

He was ordered to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

Later, sources said Ismail was released from jail and was scheduled to address a press conference, where he is likely to announce his departure from the party.

The former governor had been arrested in the case of vandalism and arson following PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9.

He had been arrested by the Tipu Sultan police of Karachi in the case of vandalism and incitement to violence.

Ismail was in jail on judicial remand. The police had requested to close the case under ‘A class’.