Govt rejects Imran Khan’s appeal for talks

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday ruled out negotiations with Imran Khan, stating talks could not be held with those who attacked the state, rather were awarded punishment.

In a statement issued here, the minister said Imran Khan was not appealing for negotiations, he was, in fact, seeking an “NRO”.

Taking a jibe at Imran, she said the foreign agent who committed robbery on Rs 60 billion was to be brought to justice.

She ruled out talks with those who attacked sensitive installations and buildings which were symbols of national pride including General Headquarters, those who desecrated the memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, who attacked ambulances, hospitals and schools and were involved in vandalism.

She said talks cannot be held with those who poisoned the minds of the youth.

The minister said that negotiations could not be held with the leaders of the criminals and terrorists.

She said while his party crumbled like a castle of sand, Imran was pleading for talks, recalling how electables were brought in planes to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Marriyum Aurangzeb opined that parties not formed on any political ideology were disintegrated like the PTI.

A day ago, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was ready for the dialogue with stakeholders as Pakistan’s condition is getting worse and it is important to start the dialogue soon for the survival of the country.

He added that his offer to start the dialogues should not be considered his weakness. Imran Khan also said that his members were leaving the party due to pressure but it does not mean that the party would be finished, because the parties are based on ideology.