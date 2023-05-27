Steps being taken to ensure public relief in budget: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that steps are being taken to ensure public relief in the upcoming budget.

Talking to Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghous Pasha in Lahore on Saturday, he said the government had brought the economy out of the difficult situation to stability.

The prime minister was appreciative of the economic team’s efforts to stabilize the economy regardless of all the difficulties.

Also Read: Rs4bn approved to meet expenses of Defence Ministry

Shehbaz recalled that a big relief package was given to the flood victims in the wake of unprecedented floods in the country.

The PM also said steps are being taken to ensure that the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices reaches the common people.

The minister of state briefed the premier about the progress on the next budget, public relief and overall economic situation of the country.

Also Read: Govt urged to broaden tax net

A few days ago, a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was held under Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The ECC approved the operationalization of two fertilizer plants till August 31. These plants, including Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech, will be provided local gas without subsidy, according to the Finance Ministry.

The ECC also approved two Indus Delta Mangroves projects. The Climate Change Ministry said that until 2043, these projects will generate profits worth $220 million.

The meeting also approved Rs20 billion for lawmakers’ development schemes. A grant of Rs4 billion was also approved to meet the expenses of the Defence Ministry.