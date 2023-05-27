Yasmin seeks bail in Corps Commander House arson case

Incarcerated PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid has filed a bail petition with the Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore in the Corps Commander House arson case.

The court has fixed the bail plea for hearing on May 30.

The court has sent the former Punjab minister to jail on 14-day judicial remand. She is booked in a case under various sections, including terrorism.

Earlier, the ATC granted the police’s request for the custody of PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from jail for interrogation in the case of vandalism after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan and setting fire to the Shadman police station.

The police filed an application with the ATC to summon Dr Yasmin from jail for investigation, which was approved by the court

The court was hearing the case of violence and arson following the former prime minister’s arrest, as well as setting fire to the Shadman police station.

Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar accepted the request of the investigating officer for investigation.

The court directed the suspect Dr Yasmin to appear before the court on May 29.

The investigating officer said the suspect is in jail in the case of Corps Commander House vandalism registered at the Sarwar Road police station.

The suspect is to be investigated in the Shadman police station arson case, the officer further said.

An order be issued to summon the suspect from jail, the plea stated.