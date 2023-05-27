Watch Live
Anushka Sharma turns heads in a strapless dress at Cannes debut

Actress walked red carpet on last day of festival with fellow L'Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell
Samaa Life&Style Editors May 27, 2023
<p>Indian actress Anushka Sharma arrives for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Photo: AFP</p>

Indian actress Anushka Sharma arrives for the screening of the film ‘The Old Oak’ during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Photo: AFP

Indian film star Anushka Sharma finally made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in a striking off-shoulder cream-coloured Richard Quinn gown from the designer’s Fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The breathtaking ensemble featured gigantic 3D floral appliques on the bust.

The rest of the body-hugging gown featured geometric and floral embroidered detailing. The dress perfectly accentuated Anushka’s svelte frame on the red carpet.

The Pari actress, who appeared on the last day of the 76th International Cannes Film Festival, walked the red carpet with fellow L’Oreal ambassadors Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. They attended the premiere of The Old Oak, directed by two-time Palme d’Or winner Ken Loach.

Ever since the news first broke out, fans were eagerly awaiting the moment when Anushka would grace the illustrious Cannes red carpet.

Anushka succeeds Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari as one of the faces of L’Oreal face on the Cannes red carpet. Cannes first-timers Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta have already walked the red carpet, as have Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela.

Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat also attended the film festival for the screening of their film Kennedy, which was part of the Midnight Screenings lineup.

Kanu Behl’s film Agra was screened at the festival as well and he was there with his crew, including actress Priyanka Bose.

