Diplomatic passports of 9 PTI leaders cancelled

The government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of nine Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders.

The PTI leaders whose diplomatic passports have been cancelled include Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati, Pervaiz Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Farrukh Habib, Aun Abbas, Zartaj Gul and Ali Muhammad Khan.

Moreover, the diplomatic passport of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, an ally of the PTI, has also been suspended.

The government has launched an intensive crackdown on the PTI, detaining several of its leaders and supporters over the violence and arson perpetrated on May 9 following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

Since then, dozens of PTI leaders have quit the party, and politics altogether.