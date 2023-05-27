Avalanche kills at least 10 near Shounter Valley Pass in Gilgit

In a tragic incident, an avalanche wreaked havoc on a secluded village near Shounter Valley Pass, In Gligit Balistan resulting in the loss of at least ten lives and leaving 11 individuals injured.

The calamity has raised concerns about the potential rise in the death toll as many people remain trapped beneath the snow and rubble.

According to local authorities, the Astur police confirmed the grim death toll, while expressing concerns that the number of casualties may increase as rescue efforts continue.

Many individuals are still believed to be buried under the debris, raising fears for their survival.

News of the avalanche quickly spread throughout the region, prompting local volunteers to rush to the scene, lending a helping hand in the rescue and relief operations.

The tightly-knit community, with their unwavering solidarity, mobilized swiftly to provide support and aid to those affected by the disaster.

The victims trapped beneath the weight of the avalanche belong to the Bakarwal community, known for their resilience and close-knit nature.

In a heartwarming display of unity, fellow villagers and nearby residents initiated rescue operations, working tirelessly to save as many lives as possible.