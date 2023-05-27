Punjab govt forms JIT to probe into vandalism, arson at Jinnah House

The Punjab Home Department has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the vandalism and arson at Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) and causing damage to other military installations.

A notification issued on Saturday stated the formation of the JIT, with Superintendent of Police Investigation Iqbal Town, Aqila Niaz Naqvi, appointed as the convener.

As many as four police officers have been included as the member of JIT.

Earlier, Interim Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said all the cases against the hooligans will be tried in the anti-terrorism court.

“We will not spare any culprit and no innocent will be held,” he stressed, adding every criminal will be brought to justice based on evidence.

Those who attacked the Corps Commander House (Jinnah House), as well as other military, civil and private properties will not be able to evade severe punishment.

A zero-tolerance policy has been adopted against the culprits, Naqvi added.