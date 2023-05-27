Shadab Khan suffers injury during Vitality Blast debut

Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, representing Sussex County Cricket Club in the T20 Vitality Blast, suffered an injury during his debut match, following a collision with teammate Nathan McAndrew while attempting to take a catch against Somerset.

The incident took place on the fourth ball of the seventh over when Somerset’s Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit a top-edge delivery over extra cover.

The game came to a halt for approximately 10 minutes as both fielders fell to the ground, requiring immediate medical attention.

Shadab underwent a concussion protocol before being taken off the field. Medical staff continued to monitor his condition closely.

Meanwhile, despite receiving medical treatment, including the concussion protocol, McAndrew managed to complete his four overs.

Sussex’s head coach, Paul Farbrace, mentioned that the player had a “bit of a sore neck” but was overall fine. The decision to remove Shadab from the game was made based on doctors’ recommendations.

Farbrace emphasized the well-being of both players, stating, “They are both alright, and that’s the most important thing.” He acknowledged that the situation could have been worse but reassured that the affected players were now doing well.

Due to the injury, Shadab did not participate in bowling, which allowed Somerset to chase the target of 184 runs with relative ease. In the first innings, Shadab faced eight deliveries and scored 9 runs, including a six.

Shadab is one of the nine Pakistani players taking part in this year’s edition of the Vitality Blast, which commenced last week. The T20 tournament, now in its 21st edition, began as the first professional T20 league back in June 2003 under the name “Twenty20 Cup.”