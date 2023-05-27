CTD round up 12 terrorists of outlawed TTP, ISIS in Punjab

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested 12 terrorists belonging outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and ISIS during intelligence-based operations in Punjab province.

As per the details, on a tip-off, the anti-terror authority conducted operations in several districts of Punjab including Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala.

During IBOs, CTD arrested twelve notorious terrorists who were working for banned outfits TTP and ISIS.

Apart from suicide jackets, explosives, and ammunition was also recovered from the arrested terrorists.

The spokesperson said that cases were registered against the terrorists and the investigation was underway.

He added a total of 40 terrorists were nabbed during 549 combing and search operations carried out throughout the course of this week.