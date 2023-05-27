Australia women’s skipper Lanning out of Ashes with ‘medical issue’

Australia captain Meg Lanning was on Saturday ruled out of the upcoming women’s Ashes series against England due to a “medical issue”, with Alyssa Healy to skipper the side.

The 31-year-old only returned to the team in January after a six-month break to “focus on myself”, days after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August.

On her return, she led Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women’s Premier League in India.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Lanning would miss the upcoming tour to England “due to a medical issue which requires management from home”. No timeframe was given for her return.

“It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes,” CA’s head of performance for women’s cricket Shawn Flegler said.

“It’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.”

The women’s Ashes begins on June 22 with the sole Test against England at Trent Bridge before a series of T20s of ODIs.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (capt), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.