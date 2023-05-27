Did Salman Khan’s bodyguard cross the line at IIFA? Vicky Kaushal breaks his silence

In a surprising turn of events at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal finally addressed the controversial video that went viral on social media.

The video appeared to capture a moment where Salman Khan’s bodyguard seemingly pushed Vicky, sparking outrage among the actor’s fans on social media.

Amidst the buzz, Vicky Kaushal spoke to ANI on the green carpet of IIFA Rocks, shedding light on the matter.

With calm and composure, the talented actor expressed, “Sometimes things are blown out of proportion. There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

However, Vicky’s statement wasn’t the only highlight of the event. Another video surfaced, capturing a heartwarming moment between Vicky and Salman Khan.

The two actors were seen sharing a warm embrace, erasing any speculation of a rift between them. Moreover, Vicky also exchanged pleasantries with Salman’s trusted bodyguard, Shera, further indicating that all was well between the stars.

Salman Khan introduced Katrina Kaif in Bollywood and they were said to be dating for a few years. The duo has co-starred in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others.

However, Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in 2021, after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.