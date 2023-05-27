Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PTI in tundra as Ali Zaidi also bids goodbye to politics

Also resigns from party positions
Samaa TV May 27, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Ali Zaidi. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Ali Zaidi. PHOTO/FILE

Amid the ongoing leaders’ mass exodus from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday lost a key wicket after Ali Zaidi announced to distance himself from politics and also step down as PTI Sindh chapter president.

Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, the PTI stalwart announced quitting the party in a video message.

Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)

Ali Haider Zaidi

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular