PTI in tundra as Ali Zaidi also bids goodbye to politics
Also resigns from party positions
Amid the ongoing leaders’ mass exodus from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday lost a key wicket after Ali Zaidi announced to distance himself from politics and also step down as PTI Sindh chapter president.
Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, the PTI stalwart announced quitting the party in a video message.
Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)
Ali Haider Zaidi
