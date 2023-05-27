PTI in distress as Ali Zaidi, ex-MNAs also bid goodbye to party, politics

Amid the ongoing leaders’ mass exodus from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday lost a key wicket after Ali Zaidi announced to distance himself from politics and also step down as PTI Sindh chapter president.

Expressing his regret over the May 9 mayhem, the former PTI stalwart announced quitting the party in a video message.

Talking about his respect for armed forces, Mr Zaidi said the nation’s peaceful slumber is owed to their tireless efforts, adding Pak army is our pride.

Ali Zaidi called for swift action to bring to justice those responsible for the riots that occurred on May 9.

After much contemplation, the former minister expressed that he has made the challenging choice to step away from the realm of politics and also resigned from party positions.

“I will continue to work for Pakistan and bring investments from abroad” which he used to do before entering politics,“ added Zaidi.

He said prior to entering politics, he had been engaged in the task of generating foreign exchange for Pakistan, and also expressed his desire to resume that line of work and announced his farewell to the political arena.

Ex-MNA Shaukat Ali parts ways

Later, former PTI MNA Shaukat Ali also announced his resignation from the party.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the PTI leader said the events of May 9 were before everyone, adding he could not continue with the party anymore as his conscience did not allow him to.

The nation would stand with the army in all the difficult times, he said, adding he was tendering his resignation from the PTI membership and all party positions.

“This country and the army belonged to us. We do not support violent protests. I am a democratic person and whatever happened on May 9 was not democratic. I never want anarchy in the country,” he claimed.

He added that he would decide his political future after consultations. Ali said he wanted to spend time with his children and on his business for now. He said he was also returning the by-election ticket.

PTI leaders Raja Khurram Nawaz, Hashim Dogar, Rai Taimur Bhatti and their associates are the latest ‘wickets’ of the PTI to fall.

The PTI leaders held separate press conferences to announce their decisions.

Former MNA Raja Khurram claimed he consulted the people of his constituency and decided to quit politics altogether. He said he will decide his future course of action after similar consultations with his constituents.

He also advocated action against the culprits of the May 9 violence, and also said that the innocent people arrested should be released.

He further said whenever they protested, it was always peaceful.

Hashim Dogar and Rai Taimur also held a press conference with their associates. Dogar said May 9 could never be forgotten, and that they were parting ways with the PTI. The Pakistan Army and other institutions were their proverbial red line, he claimed.

He also called for strict punishment for those responsible in the May 9 vandalism. He further said politics should be practiced within the political sphere.

Bhatti said if the defense of the country was strong and the state intact, the nation will remain intact.

“We will stand by the nation and Pakistan,” he stressed, adding all of them will decide their futures after mutual discussions.