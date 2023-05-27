Imran moves ATC for suspension of Zaman Park search warrant

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approached the anti-terrorism court to cancel the search warrant of his Zaman Park house.

Imran Khan has made the Lahore commissioner and deputy commissioner among others parties in the petition.

The police obtained the search warrant for Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence from the ATC on May 18.

The police, and others concerned, obtained the search warrants over mal intent, the petition said.

It further pleaded that the search warrant obtained on May 18 be declared null and void, and illegal.

The court issued notices to the parties and sought their replies.

On May 19, the PTI chairman, while denying police and the administration access to his residence, set conditions for a search of his residence.

During a meeting, the government team handed over all the evidence related to the presence of alleged terrorists to the Zaman Park administration. Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa handed over the list of ‘terrorists’ to Khan.

The delegation told the former prime minister that a number of fleeing terrorists were apprehended from Zaman Park, while several miscreants have been helped to escape.

A day earlier, a search warrant was obtained for the PTI chairman’s Zaman Park house, and both male and female police officers were to be part of the search team.

Police had claimed that a search will be conducted for ‘terrorists’, while the search operation was to be led by the commissioner of the Lahore police.