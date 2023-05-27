Yasin Malik’s fate hangs in balance as India again seeks death penalty

In a recent development, India’s top anti-terrorism investigation agency has once again requested the death sentence for Yasin Malik, the chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), following his previous conviction of life imprisonment.

Official sources have confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has approached the court seeking capital punishment for Malik, who had earlier admitted to funding the separatist movement.

Last year, Yasin Malik pleaded guilty to financing the separatist cause, while refusing to accept a government-appointed lawyer or defend himself against the charges.

Despite the NIA’s initial plea for a death sentence, the court rejected the request, stating that such a punishment is reserved for crimes that “shock the collective consciousness” of society.

Undeterred by the court’s decision, the NIA filed a fresh petition with the High Court on Friday, urging them to reconsider and grant the death penalty to Malik. A senior official in Srinagar confirmed that the petition is scheduled to be heard on Monday when the fate of the JKLF leader will be decided.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front played a significant role in spearheading armed resistance in India-held Kashmir back in 1989. In response, the Indian government launched a military campaign, resulting in the loss of numerous lives, including civilians and security personnel.