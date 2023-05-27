Watch Live
Pakistan

US Congresswoman decides to write letter to Joe Biden on Pakistan situation

Denounces the human rights violations occurring in Pakistan
Web desk May 27, 2023
US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson has strongly denounced the human rights violations occurring in Pakistan, highlighting the absence of adequate protection for peaceful protesters.

In a series of tweets on Twitter, the US Congresswoman, as the founder and leader of the Pakistan Caucus in the US House of Congress, expressed her dedication to safeguarding individuals who peacefully voice opposition to the government and raising awareness about human rights violations in Pakistan. She expressed deep concern over reports indicating a lack of protection for such individuals.

Expressing deep concern, the US Congresswoman underscored her worry regarding the multiple arrests of the former head of state, which appear to be unfair. She stressed the importance of upholding the right to peaceful and unrestricted protests, stating that there should be no obstacles preventing a fair resolution.

Sheila Jackson stated her intention to correspond with President Joseph Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging them to insist on ending the human rights violations against the opposition and other individuals. She underlined the importance of fostering US-Pakistani relations while advocating for a democratic Pakistan.

