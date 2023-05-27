Country can’t develop until political stability: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed on Friday that Pakistan has successfully met all the stringent conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), emphasising the government’s commitment to completing the IMF programme. He also expressed his dissatisfaction with the FBR chairman, highlighting the significance of political stability for a country’s development.

During his address to industrialists and businessmen in Karachi, he said that China has demonstrated support by rolling over its commercial debt, highlighting the goodwill of friendly countries towards Pakistan’s development. He further stated that Pakistan enjoys positive sentiments from its friendly nations, reflecting the collective desire to see the country progress.

The premier pointed out that the previous government had violated the agreement with the IMF. Upon assuming office, we inherited a situation with existing inflation, which was on an upward trajectory. The country has experienced political instability for a year, which continues to persist. This prevailing instability has further contributed to the rise in prices, exacerbating the issue of inflation

Sharif underlined the significance of investors who willingly take risks and invest in Pakistan, considering them as ambassadors of the country. While expressing his dissatisfaction with the Chairman of FBR, he underscored the crucial role of political stability in the development of any nation.

He lauded the industrialists, who despite the challenges and difficulties have contributed immensely in promoting Pakistan’s textile and leather industry.

PM Shehbaz went on to say that the textile sector constituted sixty percent of total exports while forty percent labour force was absorbed in this sector and hence all out support will be provided to boost this sector.

“Pakistan is committed to follow and implement all the requirements of international organizations like the International Labour Organization,” the PM said.