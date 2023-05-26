Nabila Maqsood’s team shines as official hair and makeup partner at IIFA Awards

Team Nabila, led by the talented Nabila Maqsood herself, is making waves as the official hair and makeup partner for the third consecutive time at the prestigious IIFA ceremony. The skilled crew from NABILA Salon, ZERO Makeup, and N Gents are all set to showcase their expertise, catering to the beauty needs of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

The IIFA awards, often referred to as the ‘Bollywood Oscars,’ are currently being held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Nabila has been spotted mingling with various luminaries from the B-town scene, including Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi, and many others.

Excitement surrounding Nabila’s involvement reached new heights when NABILA Salon shared a video on Instagram. The clip featured Nabila being called onstage at the IIFA press conference to receive the prestigious IIFA shield in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the industry. Sharing the stage with Farah, Rajkumar Rao, Badshah, and other notable figures, Nabila was undoubtedly beaming with pride.

Adding to the excitement, Nabila decided to offer a backstage masterclass this time around. Addressing the attendees, she expressed her overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity. A video capturing the moment showcased Nabila introducing herself and demonstrating how her team at Nabila uses hair and makeup to completely transform images for television, film, and various other platforms. “I’ve dedicated many years to this profession. I’m synonymous with image makeovers,” she proudly proclaimed.

In another video shared by Zero Makeup, Nabila discussed her strong connection with the IIFA family. This marked their third consecutive year as part of the event, and Nabila expressed how welcomed and valued they felt. She revealed that they had set up an entire salon backstage for three days, taking care of the performers’ makeup during the awards ceremony and fashion show.

Nabila’s journey with IIFA began in 2018 when Wizcraft, the Indian media and entertainment company organizing the IIFA ceremony, invited her to join as one of the backstage partners. Nabila considered it a tremendous honor, especially given that MAC had been the official hair and makeup partner for many years prior. Being placed on the same pedestal as renowned international brands, NABILA Salon showcased not only its importance within the beauty industry in Pakistan but also its talent recognized in several other countries.

With over three decades of experience, Nabila has been the mastermind behind some of the most iconic celebrity television and red carpet looks in Pakistan. Her continued success and involvement with events like IIFA demonstrate her unwavering passion and expertise in the world of hair and makeup.