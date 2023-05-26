TikTok tests AI chatbot ‘Tako’ to enhance user experience

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is currently conducting early-stage testing of an AI chatbot called “Tako” that aims to revolutionize content discovery for its users.

This innovative chatbot is designed to recommend videos and provide responses to user inquiries about the content they are currently watching.

According to TikTok, Tako is powered by a third-party chat assistant and is currently being tested in the Philippines.

Also read: OpenAI chief seeks to calm fears on job losses

Unlike other chatbots in similar platforms, TikTok has given Tako significant visibility within the app.

Positioned in the main right-hand menu alongside bookmarks and likes, Tako is easily accessible for users seeking assistance in discovering new and engaging content.

By placing Tako prominently, TikTok hopes to encourage users to explore and learn more about the topics being discussed in the videos.

Tako’s chat interface reveals its commitment to providing helpful recommendations, as the bot states, “Feel free to ask me anything, and I’ll do my best to help you find what you’re looking for.”

Also read: PTA, FIA joint raids result in crackdown on illegal internet services

This personalized approach aims to enhance the user experience and make content discovery more seamless and enjoyable.

Furthermore, TikTok is also exploring the potential of generative AI through its testing of AI-generated avatars.

However, the company has not disclosed any plans for a wider implementation of this technology beyond the initial experiments.