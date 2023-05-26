Dar assures US envoy Blome of govt’s dedication to complete IMF programme

Ambassador of the United States of America (USA) to Pakistan Donald Blome Friday called on Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interest and enhancing the existing bilateral relations between both countries.

Ishaq Dar welcomed Donald Blome and shared deep-rooted historic and durable bilateral relations with the United States on economic and trade fronts, said a press release issued here.

He shared economic policies and priorities of the government to address the challenging economic environment and set the economy to stability and growth.

He informed Ambassador Blome about the government’s pragmatic plans related to revenues and expenditures for meeting its national as well as international financial obligations.

The finance minister shared various economic avenues in which both countries can further deepen their economic relations.

He also informed the envoy about the ongoing IMF programme and assured the dedication of the government to complete the programme.

Ambassador Donald Blome underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence in the policies and programmes of the government for economic sustainability and socio-economic uplift of the masses.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both countries.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the US Ambassador and reiterated the desire of the government to further deepen bilateral trade and investment ties with the USA.