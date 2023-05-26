Kailash Kher lashes out at organizers at Khelo India University games

Notable celebrity singer Kailash Kher, renowned for his soulful music, recently made headlines when he publicly criticized the organizers of the Khelo India University Games 2023 in Lucknow for causing a delay in his performance. The incident, which showcased Kher’s dissatisfaction with the management’s lack of organizational skills, quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

The Khelo India University Games 2023, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commenced yesterday at the BBD University in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The event, scheduled to conclude on June 3rd, will take place at the famous Benaras Hindu University, also known as BHU, in Varanasi.

Videos capturing Kailash Kher’s outburst flooded Twitter and were shared by a user. In one video, Kher can be heard reprimanding the authorities, saying, “You are showing incompetence; first learn some manners. You made us wait for an hour. What is this Khelo India? You don’t even know how to handle things.” Another video captured his continued frustration as he declared, “If you’ve called me to perform, then the next one hour is completely mine. I hold immense respect for my motherland, India, and its citizens. However, proper management is essential to avoid interruptions in the program.”

Although the exact reason behind Kher’s anger and his subsequent criticism of the management remains unclear, his powerful performance and chart-topping songs won over the audience after his not-so-subtle outburst. Kher proved his ability to captivate the crowd, and he later shared his gratitude for the opportunity to “connect sports and music.” Ultimately, his soul-touching melodies managed to overshadow the earlier controversy, leaving people entranced by his musical prowess.

Kailash Kher’s outspokenness regarding the mishandling of his performance at the Khelo India University Games 2023 propelled him into the spotlight once again. As a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, his critique resonated with both fans and critics alike. While the incident may have caused a momentary disruption, Kher’s talent and ability to captivate an audience ultimately took center stage, reminding everyone of his profound impact in the world of music.