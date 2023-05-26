Grammy-nominated singer Bebe Rexha made a stunning entrance at the amfAR gala held at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes on Thursday, captivating everyone with her glamour and confidence.

The 33-year-old artist, famous for hits like “Say My Name,” used this opportunity to address recent criticisms about her weight gain and made a powerful fashion statement in the process.

Rexha opted for a striking custom creation by the renowned designer Faraz Manan, ensuring all eyes were on her. Her black figure-hugging gown flawlessly showcased her curves, accentuating her silhouette. The dress featured an enchanting corset-style top that emphasized her bust, while a breathtaking taupe bow adorned the back, gracefully trailing behind her as she walked the red carpet.

To complement her ensemble, Rexha adorned herself with eye-catching silver jewelry, including a necklace bearing her own name. Her flawless makeup application highlighted her features, and she chose a chic updo that allowed her long blonde tresses to cascade gracefully, framing her face with a stylish fringe.

Manan, a celebrated Pakistani designer renowned for his exquisite creations, proudly shared an image of the singer wearing his custom gown on his official Instagram account. The caption read, “Bebe Rexha in custom Faraz Manan at the amfAR Gala Cannes Film Festival. Styled by Marta Del Rio.”

The amfAR gala, a prominent event within the Cannes Film Festival, attracts notable personalities from the entertainment and fashion industries. Rexha’s striking appearance at the event not only showcased her undeniable talent but also served as a statement of her determination to embrace her own unique beauty, standing up against body-shaming and advocating for self-acceptance.

As an influential figure in the music industry, Rexha is known for her powerful vocals and empowering lyrics. Her collaboration with Faraz Manan, a designer celebrated for his exceptional craftsmanship and ability to create timeless and glamorous pieces, further solidifies her status as a style icon. Additionally, this collaboration helps propagate Pakistani art to the global stage, showcasing the talent and creativity of designers from different cultural backgrounds.

Bebe Rexha’s presence at the amfAR gala was a testament to her confidence, talent, and unwavering commitment to promoting body positivity and individuality.