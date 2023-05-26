FM Bilawal holds second meeting in two days with PM Shehbaz

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed overall political situation in the country.

Held at the Sindh Chief Minister House, the meeting was also attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Syed Faisal Sabzwari, Marriyum Aurangzeb, State Minister Dr Musaddiq Malik, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar.

Matters pertaining to ongoing political situation came under discussion in the meeting.

It should be noted that there was a meeting between PM Shehbaz Sharif and the Foreign Minister yesterday in which the political situation including important issues was discussed.