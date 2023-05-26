Watch: Virgin Galactic’s final space tourism flight test

In a significant leap towards commercial space tourism, Virgin Galactic achieved a major milestone with its Unity 25 mission.

Following the footsteps of Richard Branson’s recent spaceflight, the VMS Eve aircraft took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Carrying the VSS Unity spacecraft, it ascended to an altitude of 50,000 feet before releasing Unity at 44,500 feet.

With Unity on its own, the aircraft’s rocket engine roared to life, propelling the crew to a remarkable altitude of 54.2 miles, coming tantalizingly close to the Kármán line that signifies the boundary of outer space.

The crew, consisting of Virgin Galactic employees, savored moments of weightlessness and marveled at Earth’s breathtaking vistas.

Following this awe-inspiring experience, Unity safely returned to its seat within the Eve aircraft for the return journey. The craft gracefully touched down at Spaceport America, completing the mission flawlessly.

Virgin Galactic CEO, Michael Colglazier, expressed his confidence in the company’s astronaut experience, stating, “The Unity 25 mission was a fantastic achievement for everyone at Virgin Galactic.

Witnessing our inspiring crew’s pure joy upon landing, I have complete confidence in the unique astronaut experience we have built for our customers.“

Looking ahead, Virgin Galactic will meticulously inspect both the Eve and Unity vehicles while reviewing all collected data.

Once this thorough analysis is complete, the company plans to announce its first commercial flight, Galactic 01, currently slated for June.

With hundreds of eager customers already invested, Virgin Galactic aims to launch its space tourism service within weeks, offering an unforgettable adventure to the edge of space.

The success of the Unity 25 mission marks a crucial step in realizing this long-awaited dream.