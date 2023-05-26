Forgery case lodged against Imran Khan’s sister

The Anti-Corruption Department on Friday lodged a case of forgery against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan

The case filed for fraudulently purchasing 5,261 kanals of land at a low price. According to the FIR, land worth Rs 6 billion was fraudulently purchased for Rs 130 million.

Imran Khan’s sister Uzma Khan and her husband Ahad Khan together with Usman Buzdar got possession of 500 kanals of land. The victims had submitted applications to the concerned police station for registration of the case.

According to the FIR, Uzma Khan bought land worth billions in the name of Greater Thal Canal after the announcement of the Asian Development Bank.