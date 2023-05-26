Imran Khan ready for dialogue with stakeholders

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said he was ready for the dialogue with stakeholders as Pakistan’s condition is getting worse and it is important to start the dialogue soon for survival of country.

The former Prime Minister said that it was important for Pakistan that the institutions and judicial system should be strong. The problem would not solved with oppression.

He added that his offer to start the dialogues should not be considered his weakness. Imran Khan also said that his members were leaving the party due to pressure but it does not mean that the party would be finished, because the parties are based on ideology.

Imran Khan also said that he would fight for the “Haqeeqi Azaadi” until his last breath and would not give up.

The former PM added that he was worried for the people of Pakistan, as dollar’s rate has gone up to Rs. 308 and it was around Rs 180 when his tenure ended. He said PDM was not worried about dollar rate as their wealth and property is outside Pakistan.

Imran Khan also said that he condemned whatever happened on 9 May, like every Pakistani, and he got to know about it after four days, from the Chief Justice.