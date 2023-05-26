Maryam Nawaz speaks against CJ’s inclusion in bench of audio leaks commission

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PMLN) chief organiser called Imran Khan traitor of Pakistan and said Chief Justice (CJ) Umar Ata Bandial cannot be included in the bench, for the audio leaks commission.

Maryam was addressing a youth convention of her party as she said that she was distressed after what happened on 9 May and dedicated the rally to martyrs of the nation.

She said that nobody would accept the ticket of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the voters would set the PTI ticket holders on fire, like they did with Pakistan on 9 May.

Maryam said that CJ was accused in the audio leak commission case so he could not decide the bench members, as it involved his mother-in-law.

She said that Imran Khan was hoping that they would attack the military institutions and would pressurise the government, but now he himself is helpless after getting exposed.

Maryam added that Imran Khan’s own sons were in London and her nephew was roaming free. She said that Khadija Shah is also trying her best to go abroad.

According to Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan had planned whatever happened on 9 May, even before his arrest, like terrorists do it in caves.

Maryam Nawaz also said that Nawaz Sharif had saluted Pakistan Army in 2019-20 and told the generals what they were doing wrong.