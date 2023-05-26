‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ unveils captivating first-look posters

The much-anticipated film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ has revealed the captivating first-look posters of the Randhawa and Chatterjee families, following the earlier release of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s striking character posters.

In this romantic tale, Ranveer Singh portrays Rocky, a member of the exuberant Randhawa clan, known for their loud Punjabi charm. Joining him in this boisterous family are veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, and more, promising a delightful on-screen chemistry.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt shines as Rani from the Chatterjee family, known for their intelligence and understated elegance. This esteemed lineage includes the legendary Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly, and Anant Mahadevan, bringing their seasoned talent to the film.

The official Twitter handle of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared the posters, stating, “Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka! Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023.”

Apart from the stellar main cast, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ will also feature special cameo appearances by Sara Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Rohit Singh, Kaustubh Mani Mishra, and Kartik Aaryan, adding further excitement to the film.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, the movie is set to hit theaters on July 28, with the musical brilliance of Pritam and the cinematographic finesse of Manush Nandun elevating the overall cinematic experience. Anticipation is building for this extraordinary love story brought to life by an exceptional team of creatives.