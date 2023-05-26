Kim Kardashian apologizes for missing ‘The Kardashians’ premiere, attends Blink-182 concert

Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to express her apologies to fans for not live-tweeting the premiere of her family’s Hulu reality series, ‘The Kardashians.’ However, she assured her followers that she had not forgotten about them, explaining that she had attended the Blink-182 concert, headlined by Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian’s husband.

Kim and Kourtney attended the music event together at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where they enjoyed watching Barker drum with his band. Kourtney shared a selfie with Kim on her Instagram Stories, highlighting their presence together on the premiere night of ‘The Kardashians’ season 3. The photo showcased Kim flashing a peace sign, with the presence of a Kardashians film crew in the background.

Kim also posted a video on social media, featuring herself, Kourtney, and some friends singing along to Blink-182. In another photo shared by Kourtney, she can be seen affectionately embracing Barker, engaging in a loving kiss.

Interestingly, these displays of amiability come after previous episodes of ‘The Kardashians’ depicted tensions between Kim and Kourtney. However, the premiere of the third season showcased Kim accepting a collaboration offer from renowned designer duo Dolce & Gabbana to create a collection centered around her. It’s worth noting that the same designers had hosted Kourtney’s wedding to Travis in Italy a few months ago. This development may intensify the underlying tension between the two sisters.

Teasers for the upcoming episodes of the show indicate that Kourtney accuses Kim of leveraging her wedding as a business opportunity. Reportedly, Kim ensured that none of the designs used in Kourtney’s wedding were incorporated into her collection, aiming to avoid further conflicts within the family.