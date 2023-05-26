Yumna Zaidi to make big screen debut with sports drama ‘Nayab’

Renowned for her outstanding performances in popular TV dramas like Sinf-e-Aahan, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi is now gearing up for her much-anticipated transition to the silver screen with the sports drama ‘Nayab.’

In an interview, Zaidi expressed her excitement and cautiousness about her debut film, emphasizing the need to be careful while shifting from one medium to another. She mentioned that although she isn’t currently nervous or anxious about the film, the overwhelming feeling might kick in as the release date approaches.

Despite being offered several film projects before ‘Nayab,’ Zaidi chose to stick with television. However, the compelling storyline of ‘Nayab,’ directed by Umair Nasir Ali, captured her heart. She praised the brilliance and meaningfulness of the script, stating that the entire team is dedicated to executing it in the best possible way. Zaidi emphasized the importance of doing justice to the chosen content, ensuring that the audience will thoroughly enjoy the film.

In ‘Nayab,’ Zaidi will portray the titular role of Nayab, a Karachiite with a passion for cricket who faces societal pressures and limited opportunities. Reflecting on her preparation for the role, Zaidi admitted that she had never picked up a bat or ball before shooting for the film. However, she dedicated herself to extensive practice, starting from the basics of cricket to playing practice matches on the final pitch. She expressed immense enjoyment throughout the process.

Regarding her commitment to the character, Zaidi revealed that she didn’t follow Pakistani cricket at all. Instead, her focus was on avoiding stereotypes and perfecting the accent and representation required for the role. She expressed her determination to do justice to Nayab’s character, a girl who worships cricket.

When asked about competition with film actors after her debut, Zaidi downplayed the notion, stating that they are all actors. She believed that the film industry is not yet at a stage where competition should be the primary concern. Instead, she emphasized the collective responsibility of making the industry stronger.

Describing Nayab as a bold and passionate character who knows no boundaries, Zaidi hinted at rivalries within the film while confidently stating that people will enjoy and relate to her portrayal.

Zaidi also expressed her willingness to take on diverse roles, mentioning that she has explored various genres and characters in her television career. She aims to maintain the same approach in films and choose scripts that are worth it.

Directed by Umair Nasir Ali and set in Karachi, ‘Nayab’ weaves together real and relatable characters against the backdrop of cricket. The film explores the disappointment of a brother who couldn’t fulfill his cricketing dreams but supports his sister in achieving hers, despite objections from their father. Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi, known for their work on ‘Laal Kabootar,’ have penned the script.

Alongside Yumna Zaidi, the cast includes Javed Sheikh and Fawad Khan, a theater actor who has made a mark in multiple web series like ‘Churails.’ ‘Nayab’ is scheduled for release later this year, promising a compelling blend of sports, social themes, and family dynamics.