Videos » Black & White With Hassan Nisar Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 26th May 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 26th May 2023 May 26, 2023 Black and White with Hassan Nisar | SAMAA TV | 26th May 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended SC bars audio leaks commission from work, issues stay order CJP deems formation of audio leaks body an attempt to ‘divide legal eagles’ Terrifying moments as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight Related Stories Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Complexion’s intruder: The troubling effects of Melasma on your skin Most Popular ‘Tere Bin’ episode 47 dissipates misconceptions, clarifies ‘Meerasim’ relationship Kanye West ties knots with Australian girlfriend Bianca Censori ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor Nitesh Pandey dies aged 51