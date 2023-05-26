Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ wraps up shoot, release date announced

The highly anticipated film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, is gearing up for its release in cinemas on June 29. The team recently concluded the shoot of the movie, and the wrap-up event saw the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Notable attendees included producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan, along with co-producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidwans, and writer Karan Sharma.

Since the release of the teaser, “Satyaprem Ki Katha” has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, with immense love pouring in. One particular song from the teaser, titled “Aaj Ke Baad,” has gained significant popularity among fans. In light of the high demand, the makers have decided to release the song before unveiling the film’s official trailer.

A reliable source close to the project disclosed that a spectacular song featuring Kartik has been shot for “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Producer Sajid Nadiadwala took personal interest in ensuring that the song’s grandeur matches that of his previous films, which include blockbuster hits with superstars like Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. The little snippet of music featured in the teaser has already generated immense excitement among fans, further fueling their anticipation for the film’s soundtrack.

With the release date approaching, fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” on the silver screen. The film promises to be a delightful blend of romance, drama, and captivating storytelling. As the buzz surrounding the movie continues to grow, the team is actively working on the promotional activities, ensuring that the audience’s expectations are met and exceeded.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” marks an important milestone in the careers of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and the entire cast and crew involved. With its promising music, intriguing storyline, and talented ensemble, the film is poised to make a lasting impact on audiences when it hits the theaters on June 29.