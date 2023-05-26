SC bars audio leaks commission from work, issues stay order

Supreme Court on Friday while barring the Justice Qazi Faez Isa-led audio leaks commission from work, issued a stay ordered and adjourned the hearing petitions against the commission till May 31.

The apex court while issuing the order of today’s hearing suspended the notification of the establishment of the commission and the order of the panel summoning four persons including Abed Zubairi to appear before it on May 22.

Earlier during the hearing, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the notification of the Audio Leaks Investigation Commission is apparently a violation of Article 209, an attempt to divide legal eagles. He suggested that this attempt might be unintentional, highlighting the need for careful consideration of such matters.

The larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Bandial and comprises Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Shahid Waheed heard the pleas.

Hearing

At the outset of the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan raising objections asked the top judge to excuse himself, inviting a stronger reaction from the top judge.

At this, CJP Banidal remarked, “How can the government select judges of the Supreme Court [to serve] its own purpose?”

He added “Attorney general sahib, this is a matter concerning the judiciary’s independence. Enough is enough attorney general sahib, take a seat.”

CJP Bandial remarked the government cannot have judges included in benches “as per its wishes”.

He further said that because of the events of May 9, when violent protests broke out in the country following the arrest of the PTI chief, statements that were critical of the judiciary had stopped.

“Don’t interfere with our administrative powers,” Justice Bandial told the AGP. “We have complete respect for the government,” he said, adding that the judiciary was the protector of basic human rights.

Justice Bandial also observed that the government had legislated on regulating the CJP’s powers in haste. “If the government would have consulted us, we would have shown [you] a better path. You have also made bail and family cases a part of the legislation,” he said.

The chief justice then remarked: “I am sorry to say that the government has attempted to create differences among the judges”. It is not mentioned in the constitution of the judicial commission who did the phone tapping in the first place, the CJP raised a question while observing: “Phone tapping in an unconstitutional activity”.

Meanwhile, Justice Munib Akhtar also remarked that tapping telephonic conversations was not just an illegal act but also a violation of human rights under Article 14 of the Constitution. “In this case, the question of the freedom of courts also exists.”

Advocate Shaheen agreed. “The question of who tapped the audios is nowhere written in the code of the inquiry commission,” he highlighted.

The lawyer went on to say that the government was giving the impression that the act of phone tapping was acceptable. “The government should clarify that none of its agencies were involved in tapping phones.”

Here, CJP Bandial said the Benazir Bhutto government case was present with regard to phone tapping. “Rules were also set in Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s case,” he pointed out.

“But who will determine which judge violated the code of conduct?” he asked.

Shaheen responded that under Article 209 of the Constitution, “these power lie under the Supreme Judicial Council”. However, the lawyer pointed out that in the current scenario, the authority of the SJC had been given to the inquiry commission.

At one point during the hearing, the CJP said, “Audio leaks were accepted as correct on mere assumptions.”

Meanwhile, Shaheen recalled that the commission had issued a notice to the general public and asked them to provide any information they may have on the matter to the commission secretary.

After hearing the arguments, the bench reserved the verdict, stating that it would issue a reasonable order today.

Centre forms commission

On May 20, the federal government constituted a three-member judicial commission to investigate the audio leak related to judges.

The commission will comprise Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, and Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

A notification was issued saying the commission will be headed by Justice Isa. The notification also expressed concerns on behalf of the federal government.

The notification issued by the Cabinet Division says controversial audio leaks featuring a former chief justice of Pakistan are floating in the media. The conversation about judges raised serious concerns about their impartiality.

The audios of chief justices or judges of high courts have damaged public confidence, it further stated.

People have expressed concerns about the impartiality of judges of high courts, the document stated.

Petitions

Earlier on May 22, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf challenged in the Supreme Court the judicial commission formed to investigate the audio leaks.

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the judicial commission.

The petition pleaded that the notification of the formation of the judicial commission should be declared null and void.

“No judge can be nominated for the commission without the permission of the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” the petition stated.

The only forum for investigation or proceedings against a judge is the Supreme Judicial Council, it added.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Abid Zuberi also filed a petition in the top court against the formation of the commission, arguing that the body was in violation of articles 9, 14, 18, 19, and 25 of the Constitution. It maintained that the Constitution did not allow the tapping of citizens’ cell phones.

The petitioner inquired how the commission would issue an order without knowing the source of the audio recording.

It was also contended in the plea that the formation of the commission had interfered in the affairs of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

The plea added that the recently surfaced audio leaks were tantamount to influencing the SC.

It further maintained that the audio recordings were being released on social media accounts in a systematic manner, and also maintained that the commission had ignored the quality of the audio recording during its proceedings.