Vicky Kaushal blocked by Salman Khan’s bodyguards at IIFA, clip sparks uproar

A video capturing an encounter between Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and superstar Salman Khan’s bodyguards at the ongoing IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi has sparked a social media frenzy.

In the clip, Vicky can be seen interacting with fans and attempting to approach Salman for a handshake, but he is swiftly blocked by the actor’s security team due to safety concerns. The video has garnered significant attention online, generating mixed reactions among netizens.

Video Courtesy: Pinkvilla

While some internet users criticized Salman for what they perceived as rudeness, others came to his defense. One user argued that Salman’s gesture of greeting Vicky with a hand-to-chest salaam indicated his acknowledgment, and Vicky’s desire to stop and chat was misinterpreted.

Another commenter expressed disappointment in Salman’s staff, deeming their actions as more impolite than Salman himself, suggesting that Vicky might have had something important to convey about the event.

In other news, Salman Khan announced the completion of shooting for his highly anticipated film, “Tiger 3.” Speaking at the IIFA Awards 2023 press conference, Salman shared that the shooting schedule was demanding but ultimately fruitful. He further revealed that fans could expect to see “Tiger 3” on Diwali, expressing his gratitude for the experience.

Earlier in the week, Salman had shared a picture from the film’s set, disclosing that he had sustained an injury while lifting a dumbbell, adding an element of excitement to the already buzzed-about production.

As part of the YRF Spy Universe, “Tiger 3” is the third installment in the Tiger franchise, following the success of “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai.” Alongside Salman Khan, the film stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan is slated to make an extended cameo appearance, further heightening anticipation for the film’s release.