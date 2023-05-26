Watch Live
ICC announces prize money for ICC World Championship

Pakistan will receive $100,000 for finishing seventh out of nine teams
Qadir Khawaja May 26, 2023
<p>PHOTO: File</p>

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the prize money distribution for Test Championship (2021-2023) as $3.8 million would be distributed among all nine participant teams.

More than 40% of the total prize money would be awarded to the winning team, as they will get $1.6 million.

The final will be played between Australia and India, and the losing finalist will receive $0.8 million.

South Africa, who finished third in the Test Championship this time, will get $450,000 whereas fourth placed England will receive $350,000.

Fifth placed Sri Lanka will be awarded $250,000 whereas New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh, who finished sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth respectively, will get $100,000 each.

Pakistani team played 14 Test matches in Championship this time and managed to win four matches.

