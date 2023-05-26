PTA, FIA joint raids result in crackdown on illegal internet services

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in coordination with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), achieved a major breakthrough in their relentless efforts to combat the illegal provision of internet services.

Successful raids were conducted in Daharki, District Ghotki, and Johar Town, Lahore, resulting in the disruption of illicit operations.

Collaborating with the FIA has proven highly effective, as these joint operations provide a stronger enforcement mechanism to tackle this issue head-on and protect the interests of the national exchequer.

The elimination of illegal internet services is crucial in preventing tax evasion and revenue misreporting, which pose significant challenges to the national economy.

To ensure uninterrupted and reliable telecom services, the public is strongly advised to only avail services from licensed operators authorized by PTA.

A comprehensive list of licensed operators can be accessed on PTA’s official website.

This step will help consumers avoid sudden discontinuation of service and contribute to a transparent and thriving telecommunications sector.