PTI members beg for second chance in NA

In a bid to regain their positions in the National Assembly (NA), 62 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Punjab have fervently pleaded for their return. Seeking to reverse their earlier decision, the PTI members have reached out to the NA Speaker, appealing to reconsider their departure from the legislative body.

PTI Member of the National Assembly, Riyaz Fatiana, has formally submitted the attested court decision to the National Assembly Secretariat and also submitted his application to the Secretariat in the National Assembly seeking to revoke his resignation.

Fatiana, a PTI Member of the National Assembly, reiterated his request to the Speaker to reconsider his resignation, emphasizing his willingness to contribute positively within the Lower House of the Parliament. He expressed his belief that engaging in constructive politics would pave the way for productive negotiations within the House.

In a separate development, Riaz Fatiana attempted to meet National Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Ashraf. However, due to the Speaker’s absence, the meeting could not be successfully arranged.

In April last year, lawmakers from the party of deposed prime minister Imran Khan had collectively resigned from parliament and walked out of the National Assembly.

The walkout followed an impassioned speech by former FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi who lauded what he described as Khan’s independence and refusal to bow to US pressure.

Later, the acting Speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Qasim Suri, had accepted the resignations of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNA).

The PTI members had given their resignation to the speaker on the orders of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.