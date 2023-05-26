Varun Dhawan’s wholesome gesture, adores physically-challenged fan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has once again showcased his humility and compassion as he graciously posed for a selfie with a physically-handicapped fan. The heartwarming incident occurred at a recent event, capturing the attention and admiration of netizens.

In a video shared online, Dhawan can be seen amidst a crowd of fans and security personnel, donning a white tank top and funky shorts. Spotting a female fan in a wheelchair, the actor kindly fulfilled her request for a selfie, leaving everyone touched by his gesture.

Impressed by Dhawan’s act of kindness, social media users flooded the comments section with words of praise and admiration. One commenter expressed their wholehearted appreciation, while another referred to him as a humble celebrity. The overwhelming sentiment was one of admiration for Dhawan’s sweet gesture.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan recently appeared in the film “Bhediya,” a horror-comedy set in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh. The movie revolves around Bhaskar, a man who undergoes a transformation into a creature after being bitten by a wolf. Alongside Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee, Dhawan delivered an entertaining performance that received positive reviews. The film, a production of Maddock Films, hit theaters across India in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on November 25.

Looking ahead, Dhawan has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film “Bawaal,” alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, the actor has been cast in the Indian installment of the global series “Citadel,” directed by the Russo Brothers. Sharing the lead role with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhawan’s participation in this ambitious project has generated anticipation among fans.

Varun Dhawan’s recent act of kindness serves as a reminder of his down-to-earth nature and genuine connection with his fans. As he continues to make his mark in the industry, both on and off-screen, his humility and warm-heartedness continue to win hearts across the country.