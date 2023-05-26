Nora Fatehi says ‘ignore,’ shares empowering strategy to counter trolls

Popular Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi recently opened up about her approach to dealing with online trolls and negativity. Known for her exceptional dancing skills and performances, Fatehi has amassed a massive fan following on social media. However, with fame comes the unwanted attention of trolls, who often target celebrities with negative comments and criticism.

In a recent interview, Fatehi shared her perspective on handling trolls, stating, “I think there is no need to give them so much energy. It’s better to ignore and focus on the positive things.” The actress emphasized the importance of not allowing the negative opinions of others to affect one’s mental well-being and self-confidence. She advised others to prioritize their own happiness and not let the words of strangers have a detrimental impact.

Fatehi’s positive approach to dealing with trolls reflects her resilient nature and strong mindset. She believes in channeling her energy towards her work, passion, and the love she receives from her fans. The actress has been known to showcase her vibrant personality and infectious energy on social media platforms, where she often shares glimpses of her dance rehearsals, behind-the-scenes moments, and personal achievements.

By focusing on the positives and not allowing the negativity to overshadow her accomplishments, Nora Fatehi sets an inspiring example for others in the entertainment industry and beyond. Her message resonates with many individuals who face online criticism or bullying, highlighting the importance of self-love, resilience, and surrounding oneself with positivity.

As an influential figure, Fatehi’s words carry weight and can serve as a source of encouragement for her fans and followers. By sharing her perspective on dealing with trolls, she empowers others to rise above negativity and remain true to themselves.

Nora Fatehi’s ability to maintain her poise and determination in the face of online criticism showcases her strength as an artist and an individual. As her career continues to flourish, it is evident that she remains unwavering in her commitment to staying focused, spreading positivity, and not allowing trolls to detract from her success.