Startling revelations: Imran’s medical reports raise concerns over mental health, substance use

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel has alleged that medical reports pertaining to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan revealed the use of alcohol and cocaine and describes the former prime minister mentally unstable.

He made these startling revelations while addressing a presser in Islamabad on Friday. He revealed that following Imran Khan’s arrest, he was taken to a hospital where he underwent medical examinations, including a urine sample analysis and the initial findings from the report indicated use of drugs. Subsequently, additional tests confirmed the use of alcohol and cocaine by Imran Khan.

The minister said that the PTI chairman’s medical report revealed that he is not mentally sound, which raises question mark on Khan’s mental health. “Imran Khan was walking around wearing plaster for 5 to 6 months, while the report does not mention fracture.”

Patel further said that the medical report could not be made public, the medical report will be provided, the rest of the action is the work of the police, whatever the document is, it is a public document in the democratic government.

Patel criticised Imran Khan, claiming that he instigated by stating “I don’t know anything.” He accused deposed PM of introducing a culture of using abusive language in politics and alleged that the PTI chairman received a form of justice that granted forgiveness for potential future wrongdoings.