Abhishek Bachchan shares hosting approach for IIFA 2023

During a press conference in Abu Dhabi, Abhishek Bachchan, who will be hosting IIFA 2023 alongside Vicky Kaushal, shared insights into his approach as a host for the prestigious award night. Expressing the importance of responsibility, Bachchan emphasized the need to celebrate Indian cinema in a correct, dignified, and respectful manner.

He stated, “I am not somebody who likes to take digs at other people. I find that incorrect, so you won’t see too much of that. Do stuff that is entertaining, keep it light and keep the audience engaged.”

Recalling a special moment from a previous IIFA event, Bachchan fondly reminisced about his performance in Amsterdam back in 2005. He shared the stage with his father Amitabh Bachchan and now-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The performance culminated with the popular song “Kajra Re” from the film “Bunty Aur Babli.” Bachchan described the decision to involve his father as an impromptu one, and the memory of that moment remains special and unforgettable.

Sharing his excitement for hosting IIFA 2023, Abhishek Bachchan posted pictures from the press conference on social media, featuring his co-host Vicky Kaushal. In the caption, he expressed his anticipation for the event and playfully mentioned his outfit, crediting his friend Osman Abdul Razak.

Recently seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s “Breathe: Into The Shadows,” Bachchan’s upcoming projects include “Dasvi” alongside Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He has also commenced shooting for “Ghoomer” and will star in the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil film “KD.” Additionally, he is set to collaborate with acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on an untitled project.

As the countdown to IIFA 2023 begins, fans eagerly await Abhishek Bachchan’s hosting skills, anticipating an evening filled with grace, entertainment, and memorable moments celebrating Indian cinema.