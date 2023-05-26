Nawazuddin siddiqui sets the record straight on ‘The Kerala Story’ ban controversy

In response to recent reports circulating about his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the ban on the film “The Kerala Story,” acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come forward to address the situation and clarify his stance. Taking to social media, Siddiqui expressed his frustration with the spread of false news and emphasized the need for responsible journalism.

View this post on Instagram

Siddiqui firmly denied any involvement in the controversy and made it clear that he has not expressed any opinion on the matter. He urged media outlets and individuals to refrain from spreading baseless information, stating, “Stop spreading false news. I haven’t said anything about the Kerala Story ban. It’s a sensitive matter and needs to be handled responsibly.”

“The Kerala Story” has been facing controversy due to its alleged depiction of certain historical events and figures. Reports claimed that Siddiqui had expressed support for the ban on the film, leading to speculation and further debate. However, the actor clarified that he had not made any public statements regarding the film or its ban.

Siddiqui’s strong response highlights the importance of accurate reporting and the potential consequences of spreading misleading information. In an era of rapid news dissemination through social media platforms, it is crucial for journalists and individuals alike to verify facts and exercise caution when sharing news stories.

As an esteemed actor known for his impactful performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s clarifications carry weight and serve as a reminder to respect the truth. In an industry where celebrities often find themselves at the center of controversies, it is essential to allow individuals to voice their opinions and concerns accurately, without attributing false statements to them.

Siddiqui’s statement puts an end to the speculations surrounding his involvement in the “The Kerala Story” ban controversy. As the public awaits further developments in the matter, it is imperative to rely on credible sources and authentic information to avoid perpetuating false narratives that can harm the reputations of individuals involved.