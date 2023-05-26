Elon Musk’s Neuralink receives FDA approval for human brain chip testing

In a groundbreaking development, Elon Musk’s brain chip company, Neuralink, has obtained official approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct clinical trials on humans.

This significant milestone comes after initial struggles in gaining regulatory clearance.

Neuralink announced the FDA’s green light for its first-in-human clinical trial, expressing their excitement for the future potential of their technology to assist numerous people.

While the company did not provide specific details about the study’s objectives, it made it clear that they are not currently recruiting participants, leaving those interested in brain implants with a sense of anticipation.

Elon Musk has long envisioned brain implants as a means to address various conditions, including obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia.

Additionally, he believes these implants could enable remarkable capabilities such as web browsing and telepathy. Initially, Neuralink’s focus will be on restoring vision and facilitating muscle movement in individuals who currently lack these abilities.

However, Neuralink faced initial setbacks when the FDA raised concerns about the device’s lithium battery and potential risks associated with implantation.

These concerns prompted the regulatory body to reject Neuralink’s earlier applications for human trials. Nonetheless, the company has persisted, addressing the safety concerns to gain the FDA’s approval.

Neuralink has also faced criticism for its research practices, including allegations of rushing animal testing, resulting in needless suffering and deaths.

The company’s track record in this area has drawn scrutiny from both internal staff and external observers.

Meanwhile, Neuralink’s competitor, Synchron, has already achieved a significant milestone by successfully implanting a brain chip in a patient in the United States.

Synchron obtained regulatory clearance for human trials in 2021 and has completed studies involving four individuals in Australia.

The approval from the FDA marks a major breakthrough for Neuralink and paves the way for further advancements in brain-computer interface technology.

The company’s innovative work has the potential to revolutionize medical treatments and enhance human capabilities.