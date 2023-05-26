Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan join forces in blockbuster film ‘Pathaan Vs Tiger’

The highly anticipated film “Pathaan Vs Tiger” is poised to become a sensational blockbuster, leaving no stone unturned in its quest for excellence. According to reports from Times of India and Zoom, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been roped in to headline this ambitious project.

Joining them will be their respective leading ladies, Deepika Padukone from “Pathaan” and Katrina Kaif, renowned for her role in the “Tiger” franchise, resulting in an ensemble cast that boasts four of Indian cinema’s biggest names.

As per the publication, the powerhouse team is scheduled to commence shooting on January 24. While the film’s title, “Pathaan Vs Tiger,” has sparked speculation about a rivalry between the two characters, insiders reveal an unexpected twist in the story. Rather than depicting a clash, the two spies will join forces to combat a common villain, promising audiences an exhilarating narrative turn.

Director Siddharth Anand, known for helming “Pathaan” and orchestrating the iconic reunion of Shah Rukh and Salman, shared his experience with ETimes, highlighting the camaraderie between the actors. He praised their selflessness and mutual respect, emphasizing their desire to give each other space to shine on screen.

The release date of this highly anticipated film remains undisclosed, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation. In addition to the star-studded cast and captivating storyline, speculations have emerged regarding the potential involvement of Jason Momoa, renowned for his portrayal of Aquaman, as a formidable opponent for Salman and Shah Rukh’s characters. While details about Jason’s role are shrouded in secrecy, his inclusion in the film promises to infuse a fresh dynamic into the narrative, further heightening the excitement surrounding the project.