Murad Raas becomes the latest to fall as PTI continue to lose wickets

Former Punjab education minister Murad Raas on Friday announced to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with more party leaders likely to jump ship soon.

Expressing his dissent at a presser in Lahore, the former Punjab minister stated his disagreement with the politics associated with the May 9 events and admitted that he never anticipated a day when he would part ways with Imran.

Murad Raas emphasised the importance of avoiding confrontations with institutions, acknowledging the presence of disagreements and varying viewpoints. He underlined the need to address these issues through dialogue and peaceful resolution.

Raas also highlighted the significance of internal negotiations rather than involving external entities from Afghanistan, China, or America. He stressed that improving the country’s conditions cannot be achieved through conflict, as evidenced by past experiences.

On the occasion, while announcing to quit party over the May 9 event, he cried and said that he do not agree with PTI’s politics of protest like May 9. “I never thought of parting ways with Imran Khan,” he added.

The former provincial minister went on to say that people like us never want the work we were doing for the people and the country to be stopped in any way, adding that sometimes you have to take a few steps back but don’t deviate from your goal.

Today, a collective decision has been made to establish a coalition of individuals who share a common vision to advance for the betterment of Pakistan. The primary focus of our group, in which I have been actively involved, is the welfare of the country and its people. We invite individuals who align with our objectives to join us, as we aspire to foster a community of like-minded individuals. It is important to note that our group operates distinctly from political entities such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan announced her disassociation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan, citing the May 9 incidents.

The former provincial minister, while commencing the presser said: “Good to see you,” noting that the atmosphere of Pakistan and its capital is filled with the phrase.

During the press conference, Awan expressed that Imran Khan’s agenda has become ‘detrimental to the nation’.

“Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot coexist,” she said, adding that former prime minister has turned into an ‘adversary of allies’ rather than enemies. “In my 22 years of political journey, I have never witnessed such events,” she said denouncing the attacks on army installations on May 9.

She revealed that the riots of May 9 were orchestrated from Zaman Park as part of a conspiracy driven by external motives. The objective of this conspiracy was to discredit institutions and appease foreign powers, she added.

Yesterday, three PTI leaders — Maleeka Bokhari, Jamshed Cheema, and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema — announced quitting the Khan-led party.