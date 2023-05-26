Murad, Firdous, Saifullah Niazi, Ibrarul Haq and others become latest to fall as PTI continue to lose wickets

Following their colleagues suit, former Punjab adviser Firdous Ashiq Awan, former Punjab education minister Murad Raas, former MNA Khurram Shahzad, former Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti, Imran Khan’s close aide Saifullah Niazi and Ibrarul Haq have announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In the aftermath of the events of 9 May and the quest to fix culpability for the arson and deliberate targeting of military structures and installations, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been disassociating themselves from the party.

Murad Raas

Expressing his dissent at a presser in Lahore, the former Punjab minister stated his disagreement with the politics associated with the May 9 events and admitted that he never anticipated a day when he would part ways with Imran.

Murad Raas emphasised the importance of avoiding confrontations with institutions, acknowledging the presence of disagreements and varying viewpoints. He underlined the need to address these issues through dialogue and peaceful resolution.

Raas also highlighted the significance of internal negotiations rather than involving external entities from Afghanistan, China, or America. He stressed that improving the country’s conditions cannot be achieved through conflict, as evidenced by past experiences.

On the occasion, while announcing to quit party over the May 9 event, he cried and said that he do not agree with PTI’s politics of protest like May 9. “I never thought of parting ways with Imran Khan,” he added.

The former provincial minister went on to say that people like us never want the work we were doing for the people and the country to be stopped in any way, adding that sometimes you have to take a few steps back but don’t deviate from your goal.

Today, a collective decision has been made to establish a coalition of individuals who share a common vision to advance for the betterment of Pakistan. The primary focus of our group, in which I have been actively involved, is the welfare of the country and its people. We invite individuals who align with our objectives to join us, as we aspire to foster a community of like-minded individuals. It is important to note that our group operates distinctly from political entities such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) or Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP).

Firdous Ashiq Awan

Earlier in the day, Firdous Ashiq Awan announced her disassociation with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Imran Khan, citing the May 9 incidents.

The former provincial minister, while commencing the presser said: “Good to see you,” noting that the atmosphere of Pakistan and its capital is filled with the phrase.

During the press conference, Awan expressed that Imran Khan’s agenda has become ‘detrimental to the nation’.

“Imran Khan and Pakistan cannot coexist,” she said, adding that former prime minister has turned into an ‘adversary of allies’ rather than enemies. “In my 22 years of political journey, I have never witnessed such events,” she said denouncing the attacks on army installations on May 9.

She revealed that the riots of May 9 were orchestrated from Zaman Park as part of a conspiracy driven by external motives. The objective of this conspiracy was to discredit institutions and appease foreign powers, she added.

Yesterday, three PTI leaders — Maleeka Bokhari, Jamshed Cheema, and Musarrat Jamshed Cheema — announced quitting the Khan-led party.

Saifullah Niazi

Saifullah Niazi while announcing his departure from PTI, expressed his condemnation of the events that unfolded on May 9. Stressing that Islam prohibits causing harm to public property, he underlined the need for rest and dedicating time to his family. Niazi acknowledged the challenges faced throughout the year and expressed a desire to prioritize his health moving forward

Khurram Shahzad

Khurram Shahzad, a former Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad, has also announced his departure from the PTI. After 13 years of affiliation with the party, Shahzad expressed emotional sentiments, acknowledging that bidding farewell brought tears to his eyes. He affirmed his unwavering commitment to Pakistan, stating that his loyalty lies with his country and he has no intentions of moving abroad. He also commented on the unimaginable nature of the events that occurred on May 9

Ibrarul Haq

Ibrarul Haq, the acclaimed singer and PTI leader, has announced also bids farewell to the party during a press conference held in Lahore. He expressed deep reverence for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country. Haq initially ventured into politics with the aim of making a significant impact, yet he lamented the lack of dedication to public service in today’s political landscape. He emphasised that almost everyone condemned the events of May 9, questioning the need for actions that offer no future prospects. Haq resolved to pursue meaningful endeavors for the betterment of Pakistan, highlighting the immense potential for positive change.

Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti

Mian Ahsan Ansar Bhatti, the former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Pindi Bhattian, has officially parted ways with the party. During a press conference, he expressed the profound pain caused by the events of May 9, acknowledging the significant impact they had.

Meanwhile, Rabia Azfar, another PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly from Sindh, left the party and also condemned the events of May 9. Recognising the Pakistan Army as the nation’s security guarantor, Azfar expressed her concern for the safety of her children and decided to resign from all positions within PTI.