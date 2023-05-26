Watch Live
POL import bill contracts by 17.96% in 10 months

On a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 59.91 percent during the month of April 2023
Web desk May 26, 2023
The imports of the overall petroleum group contracted by 17.96 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-April (2022-23) stood at $13,974.610 million, as against the imports of $17,033.574 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 28.07 percent, from $8,549.224 million last year to $6,149.117 million during the time period under review.

Likewise, the imports of liquefied natural gas declined by 16.06 percent and dropped from $3,705.959 million last year to $3,110.836 million this year whereas petroleum crude dipped by 1.98 percent from $4,221.208 million to $4,137.726 million.

On the other hand, the products that witnessed positive growth included liquefied petroleum gas, the imports of which grew by 3.53 percent, from $556.962 million last year to $ 576.618 million whereas imports of all other petroleum products increased by 41.28 percent, from $ 0.222 million to $0.313 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed a decrease of 59.91 percent during the month of April 2023 as compared to the same months of last year.

The petroleum imports during April 2023 were recorded as $891.468 million against the imports of $2,223.515 million during April 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the petroleum imports into the country also declined by 26.11 percent during April 2023, as compared to the imports of $1,206.434 million in March 2023, said the data.

